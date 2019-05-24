Court says B.C. can't restrict oil shipments
A aerial view of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain marine terminal, in Burnaby, B.C., is shown on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 4:21AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 24, 2019 12:39PM EDT
VANCOUVER -- The British Columbia Court of Appeal says the province cannot restrict oil shipments through its borders, in a decision that marks a win for the future of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
The province filed a constitutional reference question to the court that asked whether it had the authority to create a permitting regime for companies that wished to increase their flow of diluted bitumen.
A five-judge Appeal Court panel agreed unanimously that B.C.'s proposed legislation was not constitutional because it interferes with the federal government's exclusive jurisdiction over interprovincial pipelines.
More to come...
