Court orders Deciem founder to stay away from Estee Lauder offices, workers
The founder of Canadian beauty brand Deciem announced, over Instagram, that he is closing all of his company's stores under further notice. (Deciem)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 12:32PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 22, 2018 12:33PM EDT
TORONTO - An Ontario court has issued an order preventing the founder of Deciem from contacting or visiting any directors or employees of the beauty brand's investor Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
The order also bars Brandon Truaxe from entering any Estee Lauder office and requires him to stay at least 300 metres from the residence of Estee Lauder executive Leonard Lauder and Andrew Ross, Estee Lauder's representative on the Deciem board of directors.
A court application filed by Estee Lauder shows it was prompted to take action against Truaxe after he sent an email to Lauder and Ross last Thursday, telling them he would soon be in their hometown and predicting the "downfall" of Estee Lauder and the Lauder family.
Estee Lauder, which owns a one-third stake in Deciem, said in a cease and desist letter it sent to Truaxe and filed in court that Truaxe's missive was the latest in a string of "harassing and menacing" communications Truaxe has made.
After Truaxe made hundreds of Instagram posts and temporarily closed all of Deciem's stores, Estee Lauder took him to court to remove him from his roles at the company he built and bar him from "issuing statements or circulating media" on Deciem's social media accounts on an interim basis.
Truaxe has not appeared in court or answered any of the applications Estee Lauder has brought against him and has not responded to The Canadian Press's requests for comment.
�� | I have summarized and translated today’s essays to and into Simplified-Inglish™ — for the benefit of a) those few who can’t read anything worth a read, b) those fewer-than-few who can’t comprehend anything they have read that’s worth comprehension and c) the imperceptibly-so-few-yet-immeasurably-so-many intelligent, humble humans of humankind who are enjoying this comedy that’ll soon bring a very small revolution to our world that will begin a path toward many bigger revolutions in our collective future — so that, one day, we can once again become respectful, peaceful forms of life that live life without harming life itself. — I love you. -Brandon Carrano Truaxe (soon to be Bardia Ali Eskendar™ © 2018-, adjusted slightly from the original plan, in bright light of the less-slight adjustments in the originally-anticipated circumstances at large).
