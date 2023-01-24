Court of Appeal rejects effort to overturn Rogers-Shaw decision
The Federal Court of Appeal has rejected the Competition Bureau's appeal on the Rogers-Shaw deal.
The Court of Appeal found the Competition Bureau's arguments did not meet the high threshold needed to overturn the decision by the Competition Tribunal approving Rogers Communications Inc.'s takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.
The Competition Bureau's arguments had focused on what they said were four key legal errors that focused especially on how the proposed sale of Shaw's Freedom Mobile to Videotron factored into the tribunal's decision.
The Court of Appeal said the tribunal made it clear that the deal would not substantially lessen competition and that the decision wouldn't change even with the approach argued by the bureau.
The deal, which Rogers hopes to close by Jan. 31, still requires approval from Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.
The Competition Tribunal approved the deal on Dec. 30 at the end of more than four weeks of hearings, while Rogers and Shaw first announced the deal in March of 2021.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2023.
CTV News is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc.
MORE Business News
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Court of Appeal rejects effort to overturn Rogers-Shaw decision
-
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
Crypto firms acted like banks, then collapsed like dominoes
Over the past few years, several companies have attempted to act as the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank, promising lucrative returns to customers who deposited their bitcoin or other digital assets. In a span of less than 12 months, nearly all of the biggest of those companies have failed spectacularly.
opinion | What you need to know about contributing to your TFSA this year
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect as of January 1, 2023. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how the government’s most recent TFSA contribution limit increase affects you and how to make the most of it.
'Beside myself:' Report details challenges of finding affordable housing in northern Canada
Finding an affordable place to live in the territories, where housing has long been a challenge, is getting even harder, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation suggested in a report released in December. In Yellowknife, the report said, the growing senior population, urbanization and strong labour market has pressured the housing supply.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Don't neglect bonds this year despite tough 2022, experts say
Bond portfolios took a beating in 2022 as interest rates climbed, but experts say investors shouldn't neglect bonds this year as the Bank of Canada nears the end of its rate hike cycle.
Thinking of buying or selling a home in 2023? Real estate broker shares some tips
Even with a much cooler housing market, 2023 may still present opportunities for both buyers and sellers in Canada, one real estate broker says.
How to help your money grow in 2023 against a backdrop of economic uncertainty
Canadian investors who made it through a tumultuous 2022 face further uncertainty in the year ahead amid increased recession risk. Investment professionals and personal finance experts say the easiest way to grow your money this year is to keep things simple.
opinion | What is the CERB advance payment?
In early 2020, 25.1 per cent of Canadians received $2,000 from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, according to Statistics Canada. In his latest column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how repayment works.