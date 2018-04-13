Countries agree on eventual heavy fuel oil ban for Arctic shipping
Ice floats past a cargo ship and the hamlet of Pond Inlet, Nunavut on Sunday, August 24, 2014. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 13, 2018
An international body that regulates worldwide shipping has agreed to ban the use of a highly polluting fuel in the Arctic.
After meetings in London, the International Maritime Organization has agreed it will eventually phase out the use of heavy fuel oil.
The fuel presents major spill concerns and is the source of black carbon, or soot, that speeds up the melt of Arctic sea ice.
The UN-sponsored body will now assess possible impacts on Arctic communities and come up with a way to implement a ban.
Kendra Ulrich, who has been monitoring the talks for the environmental group Stand.Earth, says that could happen within three years.
She called the agreement a major victory which has been years in the making.