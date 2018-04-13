

The Canadian Press





LA POCATIERE, Que. - Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says his government will introduce a bill to thwart any legal challenges to Bombardier and Alstom being awarded the extension of a contract for the renewal of Montreal's subway car fleet.

Couillard met with employees today at Bombardier Transportation at its facility northeast of Quebec City.

The premier says the province would first sign a deal with the City of Montreal for the cars before tabling a bill to secure the agreement.

Couillard says that plan has been vetted by the province's lawyers.

A first contract to make new Azur subway cars for Montreal's subway system ends later this year.

Montreal-based Bombardier had voiced concerns jobs could be at stake without new business at the La Pocatiere plant, which houses the company's railway division.