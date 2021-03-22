LAVAL, QUE. -- Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has signed a deal to sell 49 stores in Oklahoma to Casey's General Stores Inc. for $39 million.

The deal includes 46 leased and three owned properties and is expected to close by July 31.

The convenience store company also says it has hired a real estate advisory firm to help with the sale of 306 other sites across North America following a strategic review.

The stores up for sale include 269 locations across 25 states in the United States and 37 sites across six provinces in Canada.

Couche-Tard CEO Brian Hannasch says the plan to sell the stores follows a review that began last fall.

Couche-Tard has more than 14,200 stores in 26 countries and territories.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2021.