

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Corus Entertainment Inc. says chief operating officer Barb Williams will retire at the end of the month.

Williams joined the company as part of its acquisition of Shaw Media.

Corus acquired Shaw Media in April 2016 for $2.65 billion in cash and stock.

The company says Williams played a key role in the integration of the two companies.

It says it will not be filling the role of chief operating officer.

Corus owns specialty and conventional television stations, including the Global Television network as well as radio stations, a children's book publishing business and other services.