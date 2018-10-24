Corus chief operating officer Barb Williams retiring at the end of October
The new Corus logo at Corus Quay in Toronto is photographed on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 9:09AM EDT
TORONTO - Corus Entertainment Inc. says chief operating officer Barb Williams will retire at the end of the month.
Williams joined the company as part of its acquisition of Shaw Media.
Corus acquired Shaw Media in April 2016 for $2.65 billion in cash and stock.
The company says Williams played a key role in the integration of the two companies.
It says it will not be filling the role of chief operating officer.
Corus owns specialty and conventional television stations, including the Global Television network as well as radio stations, a children's book publishing business and other services.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- World markets mixed as investors monitor earnings
- One-third of Canadians fear bankruptcy ahead of expected interest rate hike
- No U.S. high-ranking officials to attend China investment fair
- Corus chief operating officer Barb Williams retiring at the end of October
- 'Outside is for everyone': MEC apologizes for lack of minorities in its ads