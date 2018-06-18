Cookies for Khloe: Manitoba cookie company gets custom Kardashian order
The famous Kardashian posted a photo of the custom-order cookies made by Winnipeg's Scientific Sweets on Instagram. (Instagram/scientificsweets)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 4:02PM EDT
WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba cookie company is getting praise from Khloe Kardashian for custom creations featuring her daughter True.
The famous Kardashian posted a photo of the custom-order cookies made by Winnipeg's Scientific Sweets on Instagram.
In a video posted on the social media site, Kardashian said she had never seen cuter cookies in her life.
The array of cookies included the baby's face, Kardashian's face and hearts that said Baby True.
Scientific Sweets posted online that they were honoured to be asked to make the cookies.
Kardashian gave birth to her daughter, whose father is basketball player Tristan Thompson, in April.
