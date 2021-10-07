'Containergeddon': Supply crisis drives Walmart and rivals to hire their own ships
The Flying Buttress once glided across the oceans carrying vital commodities like grain to all corners of the world.
Now it bears a different treasure: Paw Patrol Movie Towers, Batmobile Transformers and Baby Alive Lulu Achoo dolls.
The dry bulk cargo ship has been drafted into the service of retail giant Walmart, which is chartering its own vessels in an effort to beat the global supply chain disruptions that threaten to torpedo the retail industry's make-or-break holiday season.
"Chartering vessels is just one example of investments we've made to move products as quickly as possible," said Joe Metzger, U.S. executive vice president of supply-chain operations at Walmart, which has hired a number of vessels this year.
The aim is to bypass log-jammed ports and secure scarce ship space at a time when COVID-19, as well as U.S.-China trade ructions, equipment shortages and extreme weather, have exposed the fragility of the globe-spanning supply lines we use for everything from food and fashion to drinks and diapers.
More than 60 container ships carrying clothing, furniture and electronics worth billions of dollars are stuck outside Los Angeles and Long Beach terminals, waiting to unload, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California.
Pre-pandemic, it was unusual for more than one ship to be in the waiting lane at the No. 1 U.S. port complex, which handles more than half of all American imports.
Other big retail players, such as Target, Home Depot , Costco and Dollar Tree, have said they are chartering ships to deal with the pandemic-driven slowdown of sea networks that handle 90% of the world's trade.
Or, as Steve Ferreira of shipping consultancy Ocean Audit describes the escalating concern: "Containergeddon."
U.S. retailers' traditional lifeline from Asia is freezing up due to a resurgence of COVID-19 in countries like Vietnam and Indonesia plus a power-supply crunch in China. The supply snarls coincide with booming demand as consumers spend more on goods than going out, and the festive shopping frenzy nears.
Burt Flickinger, managing director at retail consultancy Strategic Resource Group, said at least 20-25% of the goods stuck on ships were unlikely to make it onto shelves in time for the Nov. 26 Black Friday kickoff for the holiday shopping season, a period when retailers make more than a third of their profits.
ROUTE FOR GREAT PROFIT
The biggest chains are taking matters into their own hands.
In a typical year, Walmart would have moved those toys from China to Los Angeles in hundreds of 40-foot (12-metre) cargo boxes stacked like colorful Lego bricks on gigantic container vessels that serve multiple customers.
But 2021 is far from typical. Incoming cargo at the Port of Los Angeles is up 30% from last year's record levels. Trucks and trains can't remove it fast enough, leading to logjams, said the port's Executive Director Gene Seroka, reflecting the surge in consumer demand.
"It's like taking 10 lanes of freeway traffic and squeezing them into five," Seroka said.
Chartered ships that offer valuable cargo space and can sidestep the container terminals play a critical role in this second pandemic holiday season, particularly for time-sensitive goods like Christmas sweaters that won't sell if they arrive too late.
The Flying Buttress, for example, entered Los Angeles waters on Aug. 21. It got stuck in a queue outside the port before it bypassed clogged terminals and unloaded its goods at a separately operated bulk cargo dock nearby on Aug. 31, according to Refinitiv data and shipping records.
During that voyage, Walmart circumvented the shortage of 40-foot containers typically used for global shipping by switching to bigger 53-foot containers that are almost exclusively used to move goods by truck and train within the United States.
Other companies are also playing the shipping game including Home Depot which said it was "creatively working to obtain additional capacity."
The home improvement retailer dodged the Los Angeles gridlock by sending its Great Profit charter ship nearly 125 miles south to the Port of San Diego.
On Sept. 15, the ship's onboard cranes hoisted 7-foot Halloween "Spellcasting witches," Christmas lights and other holiday decor onto docks there, said Ocean Audit CEO Ferreira, who helps shipping customers claw back overpayments.
"This is the home stretch. They're doing whatever it takes" to win in an overheated market, he said of retailers.
WHY PORT SIZE MATTERS
Yet there is a limit to such workarounds.
Great Profit moored at a terminal that handles everything from sugar to windmill blades but can only accommodate a maximum of 500 containers from one to two ships per month between now and the end of the year, said Greg Borossay, the port's maritime business development principal.
That's because San Diego, like many other U.S. seaports, doesn't have the towering gantry cranes needed to pluck boxes from massive ships. Rail service is equipped for autos and other specialty cargo. And, roads in surrounding commercial and residential areas aren't set up for the fleets of trucks needed to whisk thousands of containers to other parts of the country.
"We'd have a very unhappy community if we had 3,000 (boxes) coming off a ship," Borossay added.
Not all retailers will hire ships to support sales, and other factors could be significant in picking out potential winners and losers.
Clothing and accessory retailers have seen their inventories decline even as sales have accelerated, stoking worries about sell-outs, said Jason Miller, associate professor of logistics at Michigan State University's business college.
General merchandise retailers like Walmart and Target, on the other hand have done a better job of keeping inventory on pace with sales, he added.
PAYING US$20,000 PER CONTAINER
The global supply crunch is providing lucrative opportunities for bulk cargo ship operators, though; they are cashing in on a record spike in container shipping rates that has sent freight costs above $20,000 per box on the biggest liner vessels.
Global container shipping players like AP Moller Maersk and Hapag Lloyd, are flush with cash from the soaring rates. Major lines are "putting in every ship we can find," Hapag Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen said.
Several shipping sources said other firms were snapping up second-hand container vessels of all sizes.
Hong Kong-based Taylor Maritime, which according to shipping databases manages the Flying Buttress, did not respond to a request for comment.
Dry bulk transporters have a short window of time to prepare decks to safely secure and carry cargo boxes. They typically transport commodities in below-deck cargo holds.
Genco Shipping & Trading is seeking approval from its ship safety certifier to prepare some of its own dry bulk vessels to carry containers.
Genco isn't going all-in on container shipping, said CEO John Wobensmith, who called the project "opportunistic."
Separately, agribusiness giant Cargill said it is looking into using some of the dry bulk ships it charters to instead hold containers, if only as a temporary solution, to "alleviate bottlenecks."
Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, Jonathan Saul in London and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by PJ Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Pravin Char
MORE Business News
BNN Bloomberg RADIO
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
Liberals at 160 seats after judicial recount gives party one more win in Quebec
Federal Liberals say they've picked up another seat in Quebec after a judicial recount.
Concordia neuroscientist Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, who inspired thousands on Twitter, has died
Concordia professor Dr. Nadia Chaudhri has died. She had a long list of accomplishments, but countless strangers are also mourning her, in surprisingly personal ways, after following her online as she confronted death.
Closure of U.S. land border may hamper Canadians' winter travel plans once again, experts say
With the United States' land border still closed to non-essential travel, experts say some Canadian snowbirds may be staying home for a second consecutive winter.
'I regret it,' Trudeau says of travel to Tofino on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travelling to Tofino, B.C. for a vacation on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a 'mistake' and he's focused on making amends.
Trick-or-treaters should head out cautiously this year, experts say
With Halloween right around the corner, experts say trick-or-treating this year may be safe depending on where you live, but ghouls and goblins going door-to-door should do so cautiously.
New study reveals why some people develop 'COVID toes'
Researchers believe they have uncovered why some people developed inflammation and lesions on their toes and feet after contracting COVID-19.
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which since September has banned most abortions in the nation's second-most populous state.
What parents need to know about the Twitch leak
The data breach affecting gaming platform Twitch has put tens of millions of user passwords, payment methods and personal information at risk. CTVNews.ca speaks to experts about what parents and users need to know to protect their personal data.
World
-
First he was silent, then he disappeared. Here's a timeline of the search for Brian Laundrie
It's now been more than three weeks since Brian Laundrie went missing after returning without his fiancee, Gabby Petito, from a cross-country trip.
-
U.S. watchdog will look into allegations Afghan's Ghani took millions from country
John Sopko, the U.S. special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, said on Wednesday his office would look into allegations that former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani took millions of dollars with him when he left the country.
-
Independent group claims it solved the mystery behind the identity of the Zodiac Killer
Law enforcement agencies said they are still investigating the Zodiac Killer case as an independent group of cold-case investigators came forward Wednesday to claim they had solved the mystery of who was behind the decades-old serial murders.
-
More than 120,000 U.S. kids had caregivers die during pandemic
The number of U.S. children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic may be larger than previously estimated, and the toll has been far greater among Black and Hispanic Americans, a new study suggests.
-
South Africa celebrates Archbishop Tutu as he turns 90
Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran of South Africa's struggle against white minority rule, turned 90 on Thursday, celebrating his birthday with a low-key church service at Cape Town's St. George's Cathedral.
-
Moderna plans African vaccine plant as drugmakers urged to help poorest
Moderna plans to invest up to US$500 million to build a factory in Africa to make up to 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines each year, including its COVID-19 shot, as pressure grows on the pharmaceutical industry to manufacture drugs on the continent.
Politics
-
'I regret it,' Trudeau says of travel to Tofino on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travelling to Tofino, B.C. for a vacation on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a 'mistake' and he's focused on making amends.
-
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
-
Liberals at 160 seats after judicial recount gives party one more win in Quebec
Federal Liberals say they've picked up another seat in Quebec after a judicial recount.
Health
-
Trick-or-treaters should head out cautiously this year, experts say
With Halloween right around the corner, experts say trick-or-treating this year may be safe depending on where you live, but ghouls and goblins going door-to-door should do so cautiously.
-
Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine for those 30 and under
Scandinavian authorities on Wednesday suspended or discouraged the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in young people because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a very rare side effect associated with the shot.
-
Moderna asks Health Canada to authorize booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. drugmaker Moderna is asking Health Canada to authorize a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine. The company submitted data on a booster shot that is half the size of the doses used to give first and second shots of the vaccine so far.
Sci-Tech
-
What parents need to know about the Twitch leak
The data breach affecting gaming platform Twitch has put tens of millions of user passwords, payment methods and personal information at risk. CTVNews.ca speaks to experts about what parents and users need to know to protect their personal data.
-
Queen Elizabeth I confidant used mirror with Aztec origins for occult practices: study
A close confidant of Queen Elizabeth I used an obsidian mirror with Aztec origins to contact otherworldly spirits in his occult practices, according to new research.
-
Facebook exec: We do not prioritize engagement over safety
A Facebook executive is pushing back on a whistleblower's claims -- supported by the company's own internal research -- that the social network's products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S.
Entertainment
-
Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah awarded Nobel literature prize
Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday for works that explore the legacies of imperialism on uprooted individuals.
-
Keanu Reeves among 2021 inductees to Canada's Walk of Fame
Actors Keanu Reeves and Graham Greene, retired Lt.-Gen. Romeo Dallaire and musician Bruce Cockburn are among this year's inductees to Canada's Walk of Fame.
-
Netflix to edit 'Squid Game' phone number after woman inundated with calls
A South Korean woman who was deluged with thousands of prank calls and text messages after her phone number was highlighted as a key plot point in Netflix's hit show 'Squid Game' may soon get some relief after the streaming service said Wednesday it would edit scenes to remove the phone number.
Business
-
Bitcoin soars past US$55,000 on George Soros fund endorsement
The price of the world's most valuable cryptocurrency spiked Wednesday morning to around US$55,000, following news that the investment firm founded by billionaire George Soros owns bitcoin.
-
Global shares rise as receding debt fears spur Wall St rally
Global shares rose Thursday, tracking a rally on Wall Street spurred by signs of progress on resolving the standoff in Congress over the federal debt ceiling.
-
'Containergeddon': Supply crisis drives Walmart and rivals to hire their own ships
Big retailers have hired their own ships to bypass log-jammed ports and secure scarce ship space at a time when COVID-19, as well as U.S.-China trade ructions, equipment shortages and extreme weather, have exposed the fragility of the globe-spanning supply lines we use for everything from food and fashion to drinks and diapers.
Lifestyle
-
The Queen meets with Canadian soldiers performing guard duties at Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday met with a group of Canadian artillery soldiers who have been stationed in the U.K. and are performing guard duties at Windsor Castle.
-
Instagram and teens: How to keep your kids safe
Experts say open lines of communication, age limits and if necessary, activity monitoring are some of the steps parents can take to help kids navigate the dangers of social media while still allowing them to chat with peers on their own terms.
-
Dubai Expo offers close-up of Michelangelo's David, but only from neck up
Expo Dubai visitors hoping to see the 3D twin of Michelangelo's David in all its glory at Italy's pavilion may be disappointed as only the statue's head is visible to the public in a display slammed by some Italian media as self-censorship.
Sports
-
National Women's Soccer League players stop game in solidarity amid sexual misconduct allegations
As the National Women's Soccer League returned to the pitch on Wednesday night for the first time since allegations of sexual misconduct rattled the league, sparked major resignations and led to the cancellation of last weekend's matches, players stopped during the sixth minute and joined together at the center circle in solidarity.
-
Jags' Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer publicly apologized for the third consecutive day and said he never considered resigning after his 'inexcusable' behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
-
Canada names women's cricket team for ICC World Cup Americans Qualifier
Kamna Mirchandan will captain Canada at the ICC 2022 Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier later this month in Mexico.
Autos
-
Black ex-Tesla worker who claimed racial abuse awarded US$137M
Tesla Inc. must pay nearly US$137 million to a Black former worker who said he suffered racial abuse at the electric carmaker's San Francisco Bay Area factory.
-
Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode
Volvo is recalling nearly 260,000 older cars in the U.S. because the front driver's air bag can explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.
-
GM building giant battery development lab in Detroit suburb
General Motors says it's building a huge new electric vehicle battery lab in Michigan where scientists will work on chemistry to cut costs 60 per cent over current vehicles and allow people to travel 800 to 965 kilometres per charge.