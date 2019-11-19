Congress wants review of Keystone pipeline in wake of spill
Workers survey the damage of a pipeline leak in a field near Edinburg, N.D. (TC Energy Corp. / THE CANADIAN PRESS / HO)
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 11:47AM EST
BISMARCK, N.D. -- Some U.S. House Democrats want a review of the Keystone pipeline and the federal agency that regulates it.
The request Monday to the Government Accountability Office comes after a pipeline breach in North Dakota leaked an estimated 383,000 gallons (1.4 million litres) of oil.
House Energy and Commerce Chairman Rep. Frank Pallone; Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter DeFazio; Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials subcommittee Chairman Dan Lipinski; and Energy subcommittee Chairman Bobby Rush say in a letter that the North Dakota leak is the third spill from the pipeline in three years.
The lawmakers say the spills raise "serious questions" about pipeline owner TC Energy's management of the line. They also question whether the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is providing adequate oversight of it.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Trans Mountain received $320M in government subsidies in first half 2019: report
- Congress wants review of Keystone pipeline in wake of spill
- Doubts cast on easyJet plan to be net-zero emissions airline
- Air Canada completes migration to new booking system, travellers can make and change bookings again
- Grain shippers worried about strike as feds urge CN and union to continue talks