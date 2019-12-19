TORONTO -- Could you clock 100,000 Aeroplan miles in just two months?

That’s the question some members are asking Thursday after the rewards program announced it is “winding down” its status program in an email.

In order to maintain the “silver,” “black” and “diamond” membership levels to the end of 2021, members would have to accumulate 25,000, 50,000 and 100,000 miles, respectively, in just 60 days, between Jan. 1 and Feb. 29, 2020. As of March 1, members can no longer earn an Aeroplan status.

Confusion ensued online, with Aeroplan members tweeting and posting to Facebook in frustration.

“The new requirements for 2020 Aeroplan Status is ridiculous,” wrote one woman online. “I will need to earn 100,000 miles in those two months. No way that's achievable for me and I have been a Diamond Status member for years.”

The changes do not mark an end of all rewards at the company, which was purchased by Air Canada in 2018 for $450 million. Earlier this year, the company announced that they would be launching a “more rewarding loyalty program” in 2020. The company has yet to provide details on what said program will entail, but wrote online that miles, which are earned through a variety of transactions, including travel and retail, will be honoured “on a one-to-one basis when Aeroplan relaunches in 2020.”

“While we are saying goodbye to Aeroplan status, you will be able to access many similar benefits as part of the refreshed Aeroplan launching in 2020,” the company said in a news release Wednesday. The changes do not impact members who will hold Air Canada Altitude status next year.

“With the refreshed Aeroplan launching in 2020, we're making it a priority to continue rewarding our most engaged members -- not only frequent flyers, but also those who earn across the entire Aeroplan partner network -- with a single recognition program.”

CTVNews.ca reached out to Aeroplan for details, but did not hear back at time of writing. On an FAQ page online, the company said it will share more about the incoming loyalty program in the coming months.

“In 2020, Aeroplan will improve with new benefits and status qualification options,” it said.