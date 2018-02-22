Concession stand demand helps boost fourth-quarter profit at Cineplex Inc
People make their way an escalator at the Cineplex Entertainment company's annual general meeting in Toronto on May 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 7:20AM EST
TORONTO -- Cineplex Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $28.8 million, up from $23.3 million a year earlier, boosted by improved results at the concession stand.
The movie theatre company says the profit amounted to 45 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 37 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2016.
Revenue totalled $426.3 million, up from $385.4 million.
The increase came as concession revenue per patron grew to a record $6.29 compared with $5.75 a year earlier.
Meanwhile, box office revenue per patron increased to $10.54 compared with $10.23.
Attendance during the quarter slipped 2.1 per cent to 17.6 million people compared with 17.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
