Competition Bureau obtains court orders in investigation into Loblaw, Sobeys owners

GATINEAU, Que. -

The Competition Bureau says it has obtained two court orders requiring the parent companies of Loblaws and Sobeys to hand over information related to its investigation into alleged anti-competitive conduct.

The bureau is investigating the use of property controls in the grocery sector, which are clauses in lease agreements that restrict other potential tenants and their activities.

The bureau says these controls are hampering competition in the grocery sector.

The competition commissioner applied in Federal Court in May to order Empire Cos. Ltd. and George Weston Ltd. to hand over records about real estate holdings, lease agreements, customer data and other records.

The bureau says this information will help determine whether Sobeys and Loblaw are imposing anti-competitive restrictions that negatively affect competition in the grocery industry.

The Competition Bureau revealed its investigation into the use of property controls in the grocery sector in February.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.