

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's main stock index moved lower in late-morning trading as the key energy and materials sectors fell in the wake of lower commodity prices.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 73.53 points at 15,396.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 35.15 points at 25,409.19. The S&P 500 index was up 0.16 of a point at 2,767.94, while the Nasdaq composite was up 60.59 points at 7,509.62.

The Canadian dollar traded higher at 76.35 cents US compared with an average of 76.31 cents US on Friday.

The December crude contract was down 21 cents at US$69.07 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 9.2 cents at US$3.16 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$4.50 at US$1,224.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.70 cents at US$2.79 a pound.