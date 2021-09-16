TORONTO -- A drop in commodities depressed Canada's main stock index a day before heightened volatility associated with the quarterly expiry of options known as quadruple witching.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 91.69 points to 20,602.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 63.07 points at 34,751.32. The S&P 500 index was down 6.95 points at 4,473.75, while the Nasdaq composite was up 20.39 points at 15,181.92.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.90 cents US compared with 79.05 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude oil contract was unchanged at US$72.61 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 12.5 cents at US$5.34 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$38.10 at US$1,756.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 12.5 cents at US$4.28 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2021.