Colorado pot grower loses 20K plants worth millions due to early snow
In this Oct. 10, 2016 photo, the morning sun hits rows of maturing pot plants at Los Suenos Farms, America's largest legal open air marijuana farm, in Avondale, southern Colo. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 11:52AM EDT
DENVER -- A Colorado marijuana grower has lost about 20,000 plants worth millions of dollars because of an early winter storm and says the impact is expected affect the state's legal pot supply.
The Marijuana Business Daily reported Wednesday that Pueblo-based Los Suenos Farms lost the plants because of subfreezing temperatures and several inches of snow earlier this month.
Company employees say retailers and processors could face higher wholesale cannabis prices.
But extractors are expected to benefit by gaining access to additional plant material to manufacture goods such as infused marijuana products, edibles and concentrates.
Employees say they tried to salvage the marijuana by covering the plants with blankets and using hot water to keep their roots warm.
Los Suenos owns dozens of acres that it uses for outdoor production.
