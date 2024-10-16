Coca-Cola recalled thousands of cases of lemonade mislabelled as 'zero sugar'

Coca-Cola has recalled more than 13,000 cases of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade because the mislabelled cartons actually contained the full-sugar version of the drink, according to a report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA considers this a class II recall, involving a “health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health.”

One can of Minute Maid Lemonade has 40 grams of sugar, according to product information on Amazon.

The 12-pack cartons of the canned drink were shipped to retailers in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. Consumers can identify the recalled products by looking for codes FEB1725CNA or FEB1725CNB printed on the packaging.

The recall started in early September, but a news release was not issued at the time.

“No impacted product remains in the market, and all recall activities in those markets are complete,” Coca-Cola told CNN in a statement.

According to the FDA, the event is considered ongoing.