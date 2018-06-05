Coca-Cola Canada building new plant in Ontario to produce lactose free milk
A Coca-Cola delivery truck is seen in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2010. (AP / Seth Perlman)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 12:10PM EDT
TORONTO - Coca-Cola Canada is spending $85 million to build a new facility in Peterborough, Ont., to produce lactose-free milk.
The investment is expected to create 35 new jobs and support 100 jobs at the Peterborough Minute Maid plant.
The company says the facility is scheduled to begin operations in the first quarter of 2020.
It will produce Fairlife ultrafiltered milk making Canada the first international market for Fairlife products.
The plant will be supplied with milk from local dairy farmers in Ontario.
Coca-Cola Canada employs 6,200 people in more than 50 facilities, including six production facilities across the country.
