Co-CEO of KaKao chat app steps down over service outage in South Korean
A top executive of South Korea's largest mobile chat app, Kakao, stepped down on Wednesday over a widespread service outage that triggered an outpouring of complaints in a country that is heavily reliant on such technology.
Namkoong Whon, who became Kakao's co-CEO in March, said he will resign to focus on his role as the leader of the company's emergency task force for solving the technical problems exposed by the outage, which was caused by a fire at a data center near Seoul on Saturday.
The fire initially paralyzed most of Kakao's services, causing huge disruption in a country where millions of people rely on the apps to chat with friends, wire money, and hail taxis. Critics say the severity of the outage and Kakao's slow recovery efforts highlighted the company's poor backup systems and its overreliance on outsourced servers.
Kakao said most of its services were operating normally as of Wednesday morning. SK C&C, which hosts Kakao's servers at its data center in Pangyo, reportedly resumed providing full levels of electricity to those servers earlier on Wednesday after restoring the damaged systems.
"Because of the data center fire, I feel more miserable than ever and take to heart my grave responsibility. I will step down to demonstrate Kakao's willingness for renovation and change," Namkoong said in a news conference. Hong Eun-taek is now the company's sole CEO.
According to market analysis firm WiseApp, Kakao's free chat app had around 45 million active users as of April, a huge presence in a country with a population of around 51 million. The company has used the popularity of the app to branch out to banking, online shopping and Uber-like taxi services in recent years. Its app also has been part of the country's COVID-19 response, including reservations for vaccines and use of QR codes for infection tracing.
Kakao's chat users had dropped to around 39 million during the outage in the weekend people began using other alternatives such as Facebook's Messenger, Telegram and Naver's Line, WiseApp said.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Kakao's service outage also exposed the problems of its dominant market presence and added that the country's antitrust watchdog was examining competition issues.
"If a market becomes distorted by a monopoly or a severe oligopoly, especially to the extent where the (services) begin to function like a national infrastructure, the government should of course respond with necessary measures to protect the interests of people," Yoon said Monday.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Centi-millionaires: How Canada's ultra-rich rank worldwide
Canada is home to more than 500 people that fit in a category of wealthy individuals dubbed the ‘centi-millionaires,’ says a report by Henley & Partners.
Holiday spending expected to slump amid inflation, economic uncertainty: report
Holiday spending in Canada is expected to drop this year as inflation shrinks consumer buying power and economic uncertainty looms over household budgets, a new report says.
Best budgeting tips for university students in Canada
Across the country, tuition costs for universities have increased. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best budgeting tips for university students in Canada.
S&P/TSX composite up more than 175 points, U.S. markets also gain on Tuesday
Canada's main stock index closed up more than 175 points, alongside gains in the U.S. markets, ahead of Canadian inflation data due out on Wednesday.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
OPINION | There may be ethical and tax implications if you work two remote jobs at the same time
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew goes over some of the pros and cons of working two remote jobs at the same time, offers some tips for time management, and explains how it could affect your tax returns next year.
Winter holiday travel: Pounce now on flights or roll the dice?
The high prices, the cancelled flights, the booked-up lodging and rental cars. The summer of travel chaos still seems hot and fresh somehow. But it's time to look forward, for there's another crunch time looming less than two months away: the 2022 winter holiday travel season.