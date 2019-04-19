CNOOC Petroleum North America fined $450,000 for blast that killed two workers
Published Friday, April 19, 2019
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. - The company formerly known as Nexen Energy has been fined $450,000 after pleading guilty to charges in the deaths of two oilsands workers in northern Alberta.
The two men died from an explosion at the Long Lake facility near Anzac on Jan. 15, 2016.
Drew Foster, 52, of Niagara Falls, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene and David Williams, 30, of Scotchtown, N.S., later died in hospital.
Nexen Energy was charged in 2017 with workplace offences under Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety Act.
Some of the charges related to ensuring a compressor was properly serviced and that staff in charge of the machine had read its operating manual and safety rules.
The company, which is now called CNOOC Petroleum North America, pleaded guilty in Fort McMurray provincial court to failing to ensure the health and safety of the men.
