CN Rail reaches tentative agreement with 2,100 Canadian mechanics, electricians
A CN locomotive goes through the CN Taschereau yard in Montreal. (File/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 14, 2018 7:44PM EST
MONTREAL -- Canadian National Railway and the union that represents its 2,100 mechanics, electricians and apprentices in Canada say they have reached a tentative collective agreement.
No details of the deal are being released until it is presented to members in ratification meetings.
Negotiations began Oct. 5 with Unifor saying that wages, benefits and the contracting out of repair and overhaul work were key issues.
Unifor national president Jerry Dias says in a news release that the agreement provides "significant gains" for its members.
The current contract expires Dec. 31.
Unifor is Canada's largest private sector union, representing 315,000 workers.
