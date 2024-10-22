Business

    • CN Rail profits inch down amid wildfires, labour standoffs

    A CN locomotive sits at the CN Stuart Yard west of the West Harbour GO station in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power) A CN locomotive sits at the CN Stuart Yard west of the West Harbour GO station in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
    Share
    MONTREAL -

    Canadian National Railway Co. is reporting that profits nudged down in its latest quarter, when wildfires and labour disruptions took a toll on operations.

    The country's largest railway says net income slipped by two per cent to $1.09 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, down from $1.11 billion in the same period a year earlier.

    The Montreal-based company says third-quarter revenues rose three per cent to $4.11 billion from $3.99 billion the year before.

    On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings increased nearly two per cent to $1.72 per share from $1.69 per share last year, in line with analysts' expectations.

    CEO Tracy Robinson says CN managed to recover quickly from problems posed by forest fires and "prolonged labour issues" during the quarter.

    The hurdles included a grain workers strike in B.C. last month and a countrywide lockout at CN in August that snarled some shipments for weeks.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News