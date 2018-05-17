

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Canadian National Railway has been fined more than $1 million for violating the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the Montreal-based railway pleaded guilty on Monday to importing a fuel that does not meet the requirements of renewable fuels regulations.

CN Rail was fined $25,000 and was ordered by the court to pay $1.1 million to promote the protection of the environment.

An investigation found that between July 1, 2011 and Dec. 31, 2012, CN imported more than 224 million litres of diesel fuel.

However, it didn't meet the requirement that at least two per cent of the company's imported volumes be renewable fuel, unless renewable fuel compliance units were acquired. The threshold is five per cent for gasoline.