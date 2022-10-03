CN increases fleet and crew ahead of winter to prepare for extreme cold
CN says it is fundamentally changing its approach for the winter to deliver consistent service even during extreme weather after a year of unpredictable events including flooding in British Columbia caused significant delays across the country.
The company released its 2022-2023 Winter Plan Monday, laying out an increase in its locomotive fleet and the acquisition of hundreds of new cars as well as additional crew members and conductors.
CN says its winter plans focus on precision and planning, including for extreme cold periods which force the company to shorten and slow its trains in order to operate safely.
The company says it anticipates an increase in rail traffic volumes this fall and winter and has been making changes throughout the past two quarters in preparation.
CN says it dealt with long periods of extreme cold last winter in multiple provinces as well as outages and damage from the B.C. flooding.
CEO Tracy Robinson, who joined CN in March, says the Winter Plan reflects a focus on getting back to basics.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
FinTok: How TikTok is changing financial literacy in Canada
Financial TikTok – or FinTok – has become one of the most popular trends on the platform, and is emerging as a go-to resource for Gen Z and millennial audiences looking to learn how to invest, budget or even spend more wisely.
Salary transparency is on the rise. Here's how to navigate the topic
As the cost of living continues to rise and pay gaps persist, there is a growing desire for more open discussions around earnings, something experts argue could help ensure everyone is being compensated fairly.
Discussing inheritances with loved ones now more important than ever: experts
When it comes to uncomfortable conversations, matters of inheritance may be near the top of the list. But as the cost of living rises and the generational wage gap grows wider, experts say it is now more important than ever to open up that dialogue.
Employers in these provinces are projecting the largest average salary increases next year
Canadian employers are anticipating the highest salary increase in two decades as they try to balance inflationary pressures, surging interest rates, recession risks and a tight labour market, a new survey has found.
Here's how the falling loonie may impact your personal finances
Along with a high inflation rate, Canadians are also contending with a loonie that's dropping in value. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew explains the impact this will have on your personal finances, and tips to make your money go further.
As food prices continue to rise, bananas have remained affordable -- why?
Canadian shoppers are spending more at the grocery store, but bananas, tofu and flour remain affordable despite inflation.
Nearly a quarter of Canadians cutting back on food purchases amid high inflation: survey
Amid soaring prices at grocery stores, a new survey has found that 24 per cent of Canadians have had to cut back on the amount of food they were buying.
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.