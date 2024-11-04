CMHC says mortgage risks remain as delinquencies creep up, alternative lending grows

B.C. port employers to launch lockout at terminals as labour disruption begins
Employers at British Columbia ports say they are going ahead with locking out more than 700 foremen across the province after strike activities from union members began.
Risks remain in the mortgage market as a wave of borrowers still have to renew at higher rates, alternative lenders take a growing share of new mortgages and delinquency rates keep creeping up, Canada's housing agency says.
The notes of caution in Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.'s latest residential mortgage industry report out Monday came as overall, the housing market has held up well despite the higher interest rates and a tepid economy.
Mortgages more than 90 days past due made up 0.19 per cent of the overall market in the second quarter of 2024, up from the record low of 0.14 per cent in 2022, but still well below the 0.28 per cent seen pre-pandemic, the agency said.
There is higher strain in the alternative lending space, which caters in part to borrowers who might struggle to qualify at the big banks because of their credit score or less steady income, and who generally pay higher interest rates to compensate for the risk.
Ninety-day delinquency rates at mortgage investment corporations surpassed pre-pandemic levels to reach 1.15 per cent in the first quarter, up from 0.88 per cent a year earlier.
For borrowers with single-family homes in the segment, the rate for those at the top 25 mortgage investment corporations more than 60 days behind in payments reached five per cent in the second quarter, up from 1.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The rising delinquencies come as the alternative segment is seeing faster growth and rising risk, CMHC said.
"In the second quarter of 2024 the risk profile for alternative lenders expanded, highlighted by a year-over-year increase in defaults and foreclosures within single-family segment," the agency said in the report.
It also warned that alternative lenders have fewer mortgages where they're first in line to be paid back and have higher loan-to-value ratios than a year ago.
The warning comes as the top 25 mortgage investment corporations saw their assets under management increase by 4.9 per cent in the second quarter from last year, while the overall residential mortgage market grew by 3.5 per cent.
CMHC said some 1.2 million mortgages are up for renewal in 2025 and that 85 per cent of those were signed when the Bank of Canada rate was at one per cent or lower, creating a risk of increased strain.
Borrowers up for renewal next year will face lower interest rates than many saw this year though, as the Bank of Canada has lowered its key rate four times already to what is now 3.75 per cent, with more cuts expected ahead.
But it's still a big jump from what interest rates were a few years ago, and comes as delinquencies on auto loans and credit cards are also climbing as many Canadians struggle financially.
"Mortgage delinquency rates continue to increase with indications for further increases in 2025," the agency said.
"Also, high household debt and renewals at higher interest rates remain concerns for the Canadian economy."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2024.
Murray Sinclair, who was born when Indigenous people did not yet have the right to vote, grew up to become one of the most decorated and influential people to work in Indigenous justice and advocacy.
A year ago, Lorraine O'Quinn was coping with stress, chronic illness and Type 2 diabetes. Then she discovered a health program that she says changed her life.
The prime ministers of India and Canada condemned violence that broke out on Sunday at a Hindu temple near Toronto at a time of escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
An application to stay a receivership order of Mayfield Investments Ltd., a company that owns multiple businesses in Alberta including the Camrose Resort and Casino, Medicine Hat Lodge and Calgary's Stage West Dinner Theatre, has been denied by the court.
A lawyer for Elon Musk 's political action committee told a judge in Philadelphia on Monday that so-called 'winners' of his US$1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes in swing states are not chosen by chance but are instead chosen to be paid 'spokespeople' for the group.
Canada's housing agency says risks remain in the mortgage market as over a million contracts are up for renewal next year while a growing share of new mortgages are being issued by alternative lenders.
In a 2022 survey conducted by Leger Canada for the Menopause Foundation of Canada, about 46 per cent of women said they don't feel prepared for menopause, even though they know it's coming. At a time when tech-savvy millennials are starting their menopausal journeys, some tech entrepreneurs are stepping up with potential solutions to long-standing health-care deficiencies.
Tens of thousands of hydro customers on British Columbia's south coast were in the dark Monday morning as high winds and heavy rains downed power lines and prompted storm warnings across much of the province.
Hundreds of mourners took part in a candlelight vigil Sunday night for a young woman who was found dead at a Halifax Walmart last month.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. waded into another scientific debate on Saturday by saying Donald Trump’s administration would advise that fluoride be removed from the country’s water supplies if the former president wins Tuesday’s presidential election. Here’s what health experts are weighing as the public health practice of adding fluoride to America’s water supply comes under increased scrutiny.
Lebanese Health Ministry says death toll in Lebanon crosses 3,000 in 13-month Israel-Hezbollah war.
For tourists returning from vacation, a camera roll full of photos and a suitcase bursting with souvenirs are usually the closest they can come to bringing a piece of their holiday destination home with them.
Brazilian police have indicted a Colombian fish trader as the person who planned the slaying of Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon in 2022, they announced Monday.
A poorly maintained and overcrowded bus veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in northern India on Monday, killing at least 36 people and injuring several others, officials said.
International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen's office says the federal government hopes Canadians open their wallets as events for Lebanese heritage month get underway.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has written to the provinces' premiers, asking them to eliminate their sales taxes on new homes that are under $1 million.
The holiday season is nearly upon us and it’s easy for a child’s sweet tooth go wild. However, new research shows that it may be beneficial to cut back how much sugar young children consume.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season is here, and doctors are urging parents to get their infants vaccinated and to be aware of serious symptoms.
Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Monday after a six-month stay on the Tiangong space station, part of China's effort to be a global leader in space exploration.
Talented though they may be, monkeys will never type out the complete works of William Shakespeare, or even a short book, a new study suggests.
As Phobos, one of Mars’ two moons, passed in front of the sun, it cast a lumpy, potato-shaped shadow on the sun’s face as well as on the Martian surface.
Quincy Jones, the multi-talented music titan whose vast legacy ranged from producing Michael Jackson's historic 'Thriller' album to writing prize-winning film and television scores and collaborating with Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and hundreds of other recording artists, has died at 91.
The city has unveiled new street signs to mark Taylor Swift’s six-show run in Toronto, temporarily renaming a downtown route in the pop singer’s honour.
When Taylor Swift swings through Vancouver in December, Mikaela St Louis will be among the pop star's most prepared fans.
BCE Inc.'s share price took a hit in midday trading on Monday after the company announced it has signed a deal to buy U.S. fibre internet provider Ziply Fiber for about $5 billion in cash.
A man who took in an orphaned squirrel and made it a social media star vowed Saturday that New York state's decision to seize and euthanize the animal 'won't go unheard.'
Mandy Suess was so certain the red-haired man she met at Oktoberfest was special that she got on a plane to go and find him
The New Orleans Saints fired coach Dennis Allen on Monday, a day after a loss at last-place Carolina extended the Saints' losing streak to seven games, their longest since 1999.
The Netherlands’ Abdi Nageeye won a thrilling men’s race at the New York City marathon on Sunday, while Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui marked her debut with a victory in the women’s race.
Former flyweight champion Brandon (The Assassin Baby) Moreno snapped a two-fight losing streak with a dominant decision over Amir (The Prince) Albazi in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card Saturday.
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Witches and warlocks have been flocking to New Brunswick waterways this month, as a new Halloween tradition ripples across the province.
New Brunswicker Jillea Godin’s elaborate cosplay pieces attract thousands to her online accounts, as well as requests from celebrities for their own pieces.
Tens of thousands of hydro customers on British Columbia's south coast were in the dark Monday morning as high winds and heavy rains downed power lines and prompted storm warnings across much of the province.
Heavy rainfall Monday morning made driving conditions treacherous in Metro Vancouver, with local authorities reporting a number of crashes.
Voters in Ward 15 are heading to the polls today to choose a new councillor.
The city has unveiled new street signs to mark Taylor Swift’s six-show run in Toronto, temporarily renaming a downtown route in the pop singer’s honour.
Calgary EMS say one person has died after a crash east of the airport.
Almost every day when Blair Painter drives on the scenic Rocky Mountain highway near his home, the grey asphalt is stained red somewhere along the way.
170 days ago, Alison Côté lost her 22-year-old daughter, Juliette, in a tragic boat crash.
The City of Ottawa has announced the 18 people who will serve on the volunteer nightlife council, which will meet several times per year with nightlife commissioner Mathieu Grondin to discuss the city's nightlife economy.
Scotiabank is eliminating tellers at some of its branches, including one at Carleton University, and switching to "advice services only."
Hundreds of Montrealers cast their ballots in the English Montreal school board elections on Sunday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. and while results have begun to trickle in, officials said it will take some time for all of the votes to be counted.
Jacques Villeneuve, the son of late Canadian Formula One driver Gilles Villeneuve, is lashing out at thieves who stole a bronze statue of his father from outside a Quebec museum in his honour, calling them "idiots."
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says he wants to introduce a bill that would require new family doctors and specialists trained in the province to practice in the public system for the first few years of their careers.
Oil and gas producers in Canada will be required to cut greenhouse gas emissions by about one-third over the next eight years under new regulations being published today by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
If you click on Sportsnet tonight to watch the Edmonton Oilers game like you always do, you won't see Leon Draisaitl and company at 6:30 p.m. MT.
Police are looking for the person who threw an egg at a Grande Prairie woman on Halloween.
The RCMP says it is investigating the sudden deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.
The Nova Scotia Liberals were the first provincial party to release their 2024 election platform in downtown Halifax Monday.
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was carjacked early Sunday morning.
The focus for many Canadians will be fixated south over the next number of days as the U.S. election approaches.
A snowfall warning is in effect for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan with Environment and climate Change Canada (ECCC) calling for the potential of up to 15 centimetres of accumulation in some locations by Tuesday evening.
Jury selection is underway in the trial of Ruben Manz, a Regina-based chiropractor who is facing multiple counts of sexual assault.
Two former employees affiliated with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the province's Health Quality Council (HQC) were terminated after allegedly being paid by a separate employer at the same time.
The Hanover Police Service said they received a report in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 of an injured 4-month-old baby who was treated at the emergency department of the Hanover and District Hospital.
The jury has begun deliberations at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
The Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a rollover collision reportedly involving a grey sedan on Wellington Road 51, just east of Wellington Road 86, in Ariss.
With advance polling underway, residents in Saskatoon are choosing who their mayor, city councillors, as well as public and separate school board trustees will be – in the lead up to election day on Nov. 13.
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff is campaigning as mayor for a second time after running in the 2020 civic election.
Ward 5 spans the city’s north side. It consists of 15 neighbourhoods, including the airport and several residential and industrial areas.
One person has been arrested and provincial police in the Temiskaming area of northern Ontario are asking the public to stay away from two separate areas as the investigation continues.
Greater Sudbury police say a man was killed and his female passenger injured when they were ejected from a vehicle in Chelmsford while he was doing donuts in an open field Sunday afternoon.
A 25-year-old from Otterville, Ont., has been charged with mischief-related offences following incidents that began early Sunday morning at a tavern in Thessalon.
A portion of Highway 402 in Lambton County is closed as part of a sudden death investigation. According to police, both westbound lanes and eastbound lanes are closed between Nauvoo Road and Forest road.
Police say that a London man has been arrested following a break and enter that took place on Friday morning.
The Hanover Police Service is investigating an assault after a baby was left in serious condition.
Police are investigating a collision in Springwater Township that claimed the life of one individual and sent three other people, including a young teen, to the hospital over the weekend.
One man died of his injuries after police say he "became separated" from his electric kick scooter onto the road and was struck by an oncoming motorcycle in Innisfil.
Police in Barrie warn residents about a rising trend in porch piracy after several reports in recent weeks.
They City of Windsor is taking legal action against the federal government.
Windsor-Essex health care partners are working together in anticipation of increased hospital volumes heading into the winter.
The Olde Walkerville Theatre in Windsor, with a history spanning more than 100 years, is expected to close by the end of the year.
Tens of thousands of hydro customers on British Columbia's south coast were in the dark Monday morning as high winds and heavy rains downed power lines and prompted storm warnings across much of the province.
British Columbia is bracing for another labour disruption at all ports.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Crowsnest Pass Mayor Blair Painter said a vote later this month is looking to hear from residents to determine if they want to see the coal industry come back to the region.
The Hurricanes weathered an early storm Saturday but eventually fell, losing 5-4 to the Rebels in a game played in Red Deer.
Lethbridge County and the towns of Coalhurst, Nobleford and Picture Butte and the village of Barons have signed a new regional emergency management partnership agreement.
A 25-year-old from Otterville, Ont., has been charged with mischief-related offences following incidents that began early Sunday morning at a tavern in Thessalon.
A 19-year-old from Elliot Lake was charged with careless driving after a rollover involving a pickup truck Saturday night.
As winter approaches and the weather cools, many of us either dream of hunkering down indoors or eagerly gear up to hit the slopes. But whichever side you fall on, there’s an important task we all need to tackle: getting your vehicle ready for the cold months ahead.
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
