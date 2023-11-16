Business

    • CMHC says annual pace of housing starts in October up 1 per cent from September

    Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in April rose 22 per cent compared with March powered by an increase in starts of multi-unit urban homes. Mt. Rundle rises behind homes being constructed in Canmore, Alta., Monday, April 24, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in April rose 22 per cent compared with March powered by an increase in starts of multi-unit urban homes. Mt. Rundle rises behind homes being constructed in Canmore, Alta., Monday, April 24, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    OTTAWA -

    Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts for October ticked up from September.

    The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in October came in at 274,681, up one per cent from 270,669 in September.

    The increase came as the pace of urban housing starts rose two per cent to 257,357 units, with multi-unit urban starts up one per cent at 209,887 and single-detached urban starts up nine per cent at 47,470.

    CMHC says the annual pace of housing starts in Montreal fell 43 cent and Toronto saw a 24 per cent decline, while the pace of starts in Vancouver rose 35 per cent, boosted by a 40 per cent increase in multi-unit starts.

    The annual pace of rural starts for October was estimated at 17,324.

    The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in October was 256,280, up one per cent from 253,957 in September.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    TREND LINE

    TREND LINE Liberal brand weaker now than when Justin Trudeau became leader: Nanos

    It's been months of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. But what does a long-term look at party standings show? And is it too late for the trend lines to turn around?

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News