CMHC says annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in September

New home construction in Oakville, Ont., on August 15, 2019. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS) New home construction in Oakville, Ont., on August 15, 2019. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MORE Business News

BNN Bloomberg RADIO

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why COVID-19 boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants

More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

  • What to expect at Apple's MacBook event

    Apple is set to kick off its second product event of the season, with the company expected to unveil two high-end MacBook Pro laptops powered by its next-generation silicon chip. It may also introduce an update to its entry-level AirPods that's more in line with the features of the AirPods Pro line.

    In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, the logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

  • Ford Foundation to divest millions from fossil fuels

    The Ford Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States, announced Monday that it will divest millions from fossil fuels, following similar investment decisions made by other sizable foundations in recent years.

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social