CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts up in September
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in September rose eight per cent compared with August.
The housing agency says the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in September came in at 270,466 units, up from 250,383 in August.
The increase came as the annual pace of urban housing starts rose nine per cent to 250,766 in September.
The annual pace of multi-unit urban starts gained 10 per cent at 207,689, while the rate of single-detached urban starts increased three per cent to 43,077 in September.
The annual rate of rural starts was estimated at 19,700 units.
The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in September was 254,006, up 3.9 per cent from 244,511 in August.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.
YOUR FINANCES
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Boorish and rude': Conservatives heckle House Speaker during speech on ills of heckling
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus was heckled repeatedly on Wednesday over his decision to delay question period in order to deliver a speech to MPs about the issue of heckling.
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
U.S. vetoes UN resolution condemning all violence against civilians in Israel-Hamas war
The U.S. vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday to condemn all violence against civilians in the Israel-Hamas war and to urge humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, saying it was too early to craft an appropriate Security Council response to the crisis.
Biden says Israel agrees to allow humanitarian assistance to begin flowing into Gaza from Egypt
U.S. President Joe Biden swept into wartime Israel for a seven and a half hour visit Wednesday that produced a heaping dose of support for the Israeli people, a deal to get limited humanitarian aid into Gaza from Egypt and a warning not to allow rage over the deadly Hamas attack to consume them.
An Arab Israeli community leads by example in Tel Aviv
The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.
'Abhorrent smell': At least 189 decaying, improperly stored bodies removed from funeral home
The remains of at least 189 people have been removed from a Colorado funeral home, up from an initial estimate of about 115 when the decaying and improperly stored bodies were discovered two weeks ago, officials said Tuesday.
WATCH Biden: Israel must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' like America after 9/11
U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed American support for Israel, but cautioned that the country must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' while responding to the surprise attack from Hamas militants that killed more than 1,400 people almost two weeks ago.
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Calgary police officer shot, residents asked to avoid Falconridge Plaza
A member of the Calgary Police Service was shot on Wednesday afternoon.
'I didn't get to say goodbye': Man cremated too soon after Regina funeral home mix-up
Kara Pasap says her grieving process is in limbo after being stripped of the opportunity to say goodbye to her son one last time.
Toronto-bound Air Canada flight performs emergency landing in Houston
An Air Canada flight heading toward Toronto from Mexico City had to make an emergency landing in Houston last week.
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
Woman arrested after trying to get close to Trump at New York trial; she says she's a supporter
A woman has been arrested after standing up at former President Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial and walking toward the front of the courtroom, where he was sitting.
Italian lawmakers approve 10 million euros for long-delayed Holocaust Museum in Rome
Italian lawmakers voted unanimously Wednesday to back a long-delayed project to build a Holocaust Museum in Rome, underlining the urgency of the undertaking following the killing of Israeli civilians by Hamas fighters in what have been deemed the deadliest attacks on Jews since the Holocaust.
Blast reported aboard small cruise ship; crew member taken to hospital
One person was injured and passengers were evacuated Wednesday after an explosion in the engine room of a small cruise ship docked in Maine's Portland Harbor, officials said.
Troops hurt after three drones attack U.S. bases in Iraq as tensions flare after Gaza hospital strike
Coalition forces were slightly injured in a spate of drone attacks over the last 24 hours at U.S. bases in Iraq as regional tensions flare following the deadly bombing of a hospital in Gaza.
GOP's Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become U.S. House speaker and colleagues seek other options
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan failed again Wednesday on a crucial second ballot to become House speaker, the hard-fighting ally of Donald Trump losing even more GOP colleagues who are refusing to give him the gavel.
Donald Trump told to keep volume down after getting animated at New York civil fraud trial
A judge warned Donald Trump and others at his New York civil fraud trial to keep their voices down Wednesday after the former president threw up his hands in frustration and spoke aloud to his lawyers while a witness was testifying against him.
'Boorish and rude': Conservatives heckle House Speaker during speech on ills of heckling
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus was heckled repeatedly on Wednesday over his decision to delay question period in order to deliver a speech to MPs about the issue of heckling.
Liberal MPs call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war, end to 'butchery' in Gaza Strip
A Quebec Liberal MP is issuing an emotional plea for peace in Israel and a viable Palestinian state as deaths in the Gaza Strip 'mount by the minute.'
Trudeau chides Smith for pension exit debate, promises to defend stability of CPP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered the Alberta pension-exit debate Wednesday, saying the federal government will fight any threat to the stability of the Canada Pension Plan.
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
Amazon will start testing drones that will drop prescriptions on your doorstep, literally
Amazon will soon make prescription drugs fall from the sky when the e-commerce giant becomes the latest company to test drone deliveries for medications.
Musk's X tests US $1 fee for new users in the Philippines and New Zealand in bid to target spam
Elon Musk's social media platform X has begun charging a US $1 fee to new users in the Philippines and New Zealand, in a test designed to cut down on the spam and fake accounts flourishing on the site formerly known as Twitter.
New security robot unveiled at Toronto Pearson airport
There’s a new crew member at Toronto Pearson International Airport dedicated to securing the runways at Canada’s busiest travel hub.
Can New York's mayor speak Mandarin? No, but with AI he's making robocalls in different languages
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been using artificial intelligence to make robocalls that contort his own voice into several languages he doesn't actually speak, posing new ethical questions about the government's use of the rapidly evolving technology.
Review: Bad Bunny's latest album a rap-heavy treatise on fame and an ode to his 'real fans'
It is what every artist wants and so few manage: distinction. In a heartbeat, Bad Bunny 's idiosyncratic baritone -- instantaneously recognizable in both in his somber singing and stadium-sized raps. There is no question when Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio's records are playing.
'The Office' showrunner addresses reboot speculation
Greg Daniels, the co-creator and showrunner of the U.S. version of "The Office," understands there's a lot of interest in a possible reboot of the workplace sitcom.
Britney Spears writes about having an abortion while she and Justin Timberlake were together
Britney Spears is revealing a personal experience she has kept private for two decades in her upcoming memoir.