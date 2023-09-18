CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts down 1% in August
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in Canada edged down one per cent in August compared with July.
The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in August came in at 252,787 units compared with 255,232 in July.
The decrease came as the rate of urban housing starts fell one per cent to 233,075 units in August.
The pace of multi-unit urban starts decreased one per cent to 191,250, while the rate of single-detached urban starts rose two per cent to 41,825.
The annual rate of rural starts was estimated at 19,712.
The six-month moving average of the overall monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 244,507 units in August, up 0.8 per cent from 242,552 in July.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
OPINION | Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert
For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Grocery executives in Ottawa for meeting with Freeland, Champagne on food prices
The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains are in Ottawa for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices. CTV News was on-scene as the grocery executives and ministers arrived for their sit-down. Here's what they had to say.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo: My most jaw-dropping moments from notable interviews
As she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, Sandie Rinaldo reveals the most jaw-dropping moments from some of her notable interviews with William Shatner, Justin Bieber, Justin Trudeau, Bob Marley and more.
Class-action lawsuit application for COVID-19 response in long-term care homes begins in Quebec
A Quebec Superior Court judge is being asked to authorize a class-action lawsuit on behalf of all residents of public long-term care homes that experienced COVID-19 outbreaks during the pandemic's first two waves.
Two 13-year-old girls accused of stabbing teenage girl 'numerous times' north of Toronto
Two 13-year-old girls are facing charges after another teen was stabbed 'numerous times' in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan.
Sex workers' challenge of Canadian Charter dismissed by court
The Ontario Superior Court is expected to release its decision this morning on a constitutional challenge launched by an alliance of groups advocating for the rights of sex workers.
Hay River residents returning home with active fire 500 metres from hospital
Over the weekend, residents of Hay River and the surrounding areas were allowed to return home even as a wildfire burns close to the town's hospital.
Child rescued, others injured after rogue wave crashes into South Africa beach restaurant
A child was rescued and at least seven people were injured after a rogue wave crashed into a beach restaurant in the village of Southbroom, in South Africa, on Sunday.
Kilogram of Fentanyl found in NYC day care centre where 1-year-old boy died of apparent overdose
A taped package containing several thousand dollars worth of Fentanyl was discovered inside the New York City day care centre where a 1-year-old child died of an opioid overdose last week, according to a court filing.
Heather Reisman, Indigo's founder, returns to top position
Indigo Books & Music Inc. says the founder of the company, Heather Reisman, is back as CEO after Peter Ruis stepped down earlier this month.
