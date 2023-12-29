Business

    • Clocked-out trade talks will curdle supply of British cheese on Canadian shelves

    Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, look at cheeses as they visit a food and drinks market promoting British small businesses over the festive season in Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP) Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, look at cheeses as they visit a food and drinks market promoting British small businesses over the festive season in Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP)
    OTTAWA -

    Canadian supermarkets will soon see their supply of British cheese crumble, as both countries seek fair trade terms following the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.

    Dec. 31 will mark the end of a temporary arrangement in which Ottawa offered London a special quota of cheese that could be imported under low tariffs.

    Canada made that offer in the hopes it would have signed a deal with Britain by now to replace an interim deal that has kept in place some of the terms that governed commerce between the two countries before Brexit.

    But those negotiations haven't finished, with the U.K. pushing back on Ottawa's demands to allow Canada to export hormone-raised meat, and London demanding more access to Canada's protected dairy market.

    Peter Holmes, a fellow with the U.K. Trade Policy Observatory, says Canada has the upper hand, since the British government wants new trade deals to convince voters it has managed Brexit well.

    Holmes says disagreements over cheese and beef are likely causing Canada to stall its approval for the U.K. to join a Pacific Rim trade bloc, though both countries insist they have good relations.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023.

    Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting

    Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.

