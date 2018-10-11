

CTVNews.ca Staff





A lawsuit alleging negligence at homes operated by one of Canada’s largest long-term care providers will be discontinued later this year in favour of proceeding as a mass tort.

Revera, which runs more than 200 nursing and retirement homes across the country, was sued in 2016.

The class-action suit, which sought $200 million in damages, alleged that Revera had been negligent in providing care to some of its residents. Revera denied the allegations.

Markham, Ont.-based lawyer Amani Oakley, whose firm filed the lawsuit, said Wednesday that the lawsuit will be discontinued on Dec. 21, in favour of a mass tort, which means the current 125 individual claims will be grouped and be dealt with by one judge.

Oakley says people can still come forward to join the mass tort, but suggests they shouldn’t delay in order to be sure their time to take legal action doesn’t expire.