Class-action lawsuit against nursing home giant to be halted in favour of mass tort
Amani Oakley (left) and Lori Dekervor announce a class-action lawsuit against nursing home operator Revera during a news conference at Queen’s Park in Toronto on October 20, 2016.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 10:31AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 12, 2018 2:08PM EDT
A lawsuit alleging negligence at homes operated by one of Canada’s largest long-term care providers will be discontinued later this year in favour of proceeding as a mass tort.
Revera, which runs more than 200 nursing and retirement homes across the country, was sued in 2016.
The class-action suit, which sought $200 million in damages, alleged that Revera had been negligent in providing care to some of its residents. Revera denied the allegations.
Markham, Ont.-based lawyer Amani Oakley, whose firm filed the lawsuit, said Wednesday that the lawsuit will be discontinued on Dec. 21, in favour of a mass tort, which means the current 125 individual claims will be grouped and be dealt with by one judge.
Oakley says people can still come forward to join the mass tort, but suggests they shouldn’t delay in order to be sure their time to take legal action doesn’t expire.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Illegal cannabis was worth $3.3 billion to Canada's economy in 2016: StatCan
- Oilands bitumen prices are actually in negative territory, analyst calculates
- Deciem CEO removed after successful intervention by investor Estee Lauder
- Some natural gas flows to curtailed customers after pipeline blast: FortisBC
- Expect 'sold out' signs at cannabis shops across the country, says Aphria