

CTVNews.ca Staff





A lawsuit alleging negligence at homes operated by one of Canada’s largest long-term care providers has been discontinued.

Revera, which runs more than 200 nursing and retirement homes across the country, was sued in 2016.

The class-action suit alleged that Revera had been negligent in providing care to some of its residents. Revera denied the allegations. At least 30 families joined the lawsuit, which was seeking $200 million in damages.

Markham, Ont.-based lawyer Amani Oakley, whose firm filed the lawsuit, said Wednesday that the lawsuit had been discontinued.

The family who spearheaded the lawsuit will “be pursuing individual litigation” against Revera, Oakley said.