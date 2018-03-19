Claire's files for bankruptcy, Canadian stores spared
The Associated Press
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 11:15AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 19, 2018 12:44PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Claire's, the jewelry chain that has pierced the ears of millions of teens, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. but its Canadian and European stores are not involved.
The company said Monday its stores will remain open as it restructures its debt.
A Claire's spokesperson told The Canadian Press that the fashion and jewellery retailer's European and Canadian businesses are not involved in the U.S. Chapter 11 cases, and will continue operating without interruption.
Claire's is the latest retailer to seek bankruptcy protection, close stores or go out of business entirely.
Toys "R" Us announced last week that it would close or sell all its stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year.
Privately-held Claire's says it expects to emerge from bankruptcy in September.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- 'Took fake news to the next level': Facebook data whistleblower on U.S. election
- Aeroplan members to start earning miles on Amazon.ca purchases next month
- Nordstrom Rack to open first Canadian store in Vaughan, Ont., Toronto to follow
- Greenpeace says brands refusing to reveal palm oil sources
- Via Rail to launch process to buy new trains with federal funding announcement