Cirque du Soleil acquires magic show company The Works Entertainment
Performers rehearse the 'swing to swing' part of the show before a dress rehearsal for the Toronto opening of Cirque Du Soleil's latest creation 'Luzia' on Wednesday, July 27, 2016 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 10:58AM EST
MONTREAL -- Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group says it has acquired The Works Entertainment and arranged a new US$120-million credit facility.
The Works Entertainment is behind magic shows like The Illusionists and Now You See Me Live.
Its portfolio also includes cabaret-style shows, circus art shows such as Circus 1903 -- The Golden Age of Circus.
Cirque du Soleil says the financing will allow for the acquisition support the future growth of the company.
Financial terms of the acquisition were not immediately available.
The acquisition is the third for Cirque du Soleil in recent years.
The company acquired the Blue Man Group in 2017 and VStar Entertainment Group last year.
