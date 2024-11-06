Business

    • Cineplex reports $24.7M Q3 loss on Competition Tribunal penalty

    Cineplex Odeon Theater at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto on Monday Dec. 16, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim) Cineplex Odeon Theater at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto on Monday Dec. 16, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)
    Cineplex Inc. reported a loss in its latest quarter compared with a profit a year ago as it was hit by a fine for deceptive marketing practices imposed by the Competition Tribunal.

    The movie theatre company says it lost $24.7 million or 39 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of $29.7 million or 40 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

    The results in the most recent quarter included a $39.2-million provision related to the Competition Tribunal decision, which Cineplex is appealing.

    The Competition Bureau accused the company of misleading theatregoers by not immediately presenting them with the full price of a movie ticket when they purchased seats online, a view the company has rejected.

    Revenue for the quarter totalled $395.6 million, down from $414.5 million in the same quarter last year, while theatre attendance totalled 13.3 million for the quarter compared with nearly 15.7 million a year earlier.

    Box office revenue per patron in the quarter climbed to $13.19 compared with $12 in the same quarter last year, while concession revenue per patron amounted to $9.85, up from $8.44 a year ago.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.

