Business

    • Cineplex completes sale of Player One Amusement Group to OpenGate Capital

    A Cineplex Odeon Cinema is shown in Oshawa on Friday January 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives A Cineplex Odeon Cinema is shown in Oshawa on Friday January 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
    Share
    TORONTO -

    Cineplex Inc. says its sale of Player One Amusement Group has been completed.

    The movie theatre chain announced the sale in November of its arcade game business to OpenGate Capital.

    The private equity firm bought Player One for $155 million in cash.

    As part of the deal, Player One will continue to supply and service games at Cineplex locations.

    Cineplex says the net proceeds from the sale will go toward paying down debt.

    Following the pandemic's negative effects on the movie industry, Cineplex came into some good fortune last year thanks to the success of releases like "Barbie" and the Taylor Swift concert movie.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News