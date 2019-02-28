

Armina Ligaya, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Toronto-Dominion Bank delivered first-quarter profits that fell short of expectations, as both lenders saw a decline in capital markets' earnings and recorded a hefty charge related to their partnership with Air Canada's new loyalty program.

Both CIBC and TD hiked their dividend Thursday as their latest results capped off a relatively tough earnings season for Canada's biggest lenders.

CIBC reported $1.18 billion in net income for the quarter ended Jan. 31, down 11 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

"While we were met with some challenges this quarter, including a volatile market and isolated loan impairments, our core business continued to perform very well and in line with our strategy," CIBC chief executive Victor Dodig told a call with financial analysts.

"Our investments in strong client relationships, our ongoing earnings diversification and our improving operational efficiency are paying off, providing resilience to our earnings through occasional headwinds."

Canada's fifth-largest lender saw double-digit drops in profit from its domestic personal and small business banking and capital markets, of 29 per cent and 38 per cent respectively. However, commercial banking and wealth management delivered a 25 per cent uptick in earnings in the U.S. while in Canada that division's earnings were relatively flat.

CIBC raised its quarterly payment to common shareholders by four cents to $1.40 as its earnings, on an adjusted basis, amounted to $3.01 per diluted share. That was down from $3.18 a year ago and below the $3.08 expected by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Meanwhile, TD reported a 2.4 per cent uptick in financial first quarter profits, compared with a year ago, but still fell short of analyst estimates.

The lender said it earned $2.41 billion in net income during the three-month period, or $1.27 in diluted earnings per share. On an adjusted basis, TD earned $2.95 billion, relatively flat compared with the same period a year earlier. That amounted to $1.57 in adjusted earnings per diluted share, up from $1.56 a year earlier, but below the $1.72 expected by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Like CIBC, TD benefited from its footprint in the U.S., as its retail division south of the border saw a 30 per cent increase in net income.

The lender's Canadian retail net income also delivered weaker results, totalling $1.38 billion, down 22 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.

TD's wholesale banking arm, however, reported a net loss for the quarter of $17 million, compared with earnings of $278 million in the first quarter last year "reflecting lower trading-related revenue and origination activity, and higher expenses." Revenue was down 35 per cent from the same period last year, "impacted by challenging market conditions and reduced client activity."

TD and CIBC are the latest Canadian lenders to report weaker market-related earnings, in the wake of market volatility late last year amid political uncertainty, including trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Both banks also recorded a charge during the quarter related to Air Canada's new loyalty program. The airline completed its purchase of the Aeroplan loyalty program from Aimia Inc. earlier this year and signed agreements with both TD and CIBC related to their participation.

CIBC said it recorded a $227-million charge in connection with the loyalty program that, in addition to other one-time items, resulted in a total negative impact of 41 cents per share during the quarter.

TD, meanwhile, said it recorded a $607-million charge related to loyalty program, which had an impact of 24 cents per share during the latest quarter.

TD's loss in capital markets drove this quarter's miss, said Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst with National Bank of Canada Financial Markets.

"Canadian P&C performed relatively well, while U.S. P&C was weighed down by single-name utilities loss," he said in a note to clients.

Scott Chan, an analyst with Canaccord Genuity, said CIBC's latest results marked the second straight quarterly earnings-per-share miss after largely beating expectations each quarter for the past four years.

"The bright spot came from CM's NA commercial businesses with volume up low double-digits, particularly U.S. commercial banking and wealth management," he said in a note to clients.