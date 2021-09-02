TORONTO -- CIBC has signed a deal to acquire the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio and become the exclusive issuer of Costco Mastercards in Canada.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

CIBC says the credit card portfolio has over $3 billion in outstanding balances.

The bank says existing Capital One Costco Mastercard cardholders can continue to use their current card until they receive their new CIBC Costco Mastercard, expected early next year.

The new CIBC Costco Mastercard will offer rewards for shopping at Canadian Costco warehouses and Costco.ca as well as serve as a Costco membership card.

Costco has more than 100 warehouses across Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2021.