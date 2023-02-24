CIBC sees Q1 trading revenue jump while earnings hit by lawsuit settlement
Market volatility helped lead to a surge in trading activity for CIBC that boosted first quarter revenue, while a lawsuit settlement pushed earnings down.
The bank, the first among the Big Six to report first-quarter results this year, said Friday that its non-trading margins on earnings income also rose in the quarter thanks to rising central bank interest rates, while the same trend is leading to a slowing of loan growth.
"While our pipelines remain stable, we've seen slower lending growth due to both reduced client demand and from our prudent risk posture in this environment," said chief executive Victor Dodig on an earnings call.
He said that overall the bank expects the trend to mean increased pressure on the economy, though he stopped short of predicting an outright recession.
"While pockets of strength exist, there are growing uncertainties driven by geopolitical tensions and persistent inflationary and interest rate pressures. This will have an impact on economic growth and on client activity in the near term," said Dodig.
The bank said growth is expected to slow especially in the real estate sector, which has seen both slowing demand on the retail side from higher rates and on the commercial side as the office market shows signs of strain.
"Real estate is quiet. That will subdue growth a bit," said Jon Hountalas, recently-appointed group head of Canadian banking, noting that the bank will be more conservative in how it gives loans to new clients.
"In this type of environment, we're going to be a little more conservative," he said.
The comments come as CIBC reported a net income of $432 million or 39 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31 compared with $1.87 billion or $2.01 per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue totalled $5.93 billion, up from $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year.
Adjusted earnings, which excluded the $1.17-billion charge to settle a lawsuit filed by Cerberus Capital Management LP, came in at $1.94 per diluted share for its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $2.04 per diluted share a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.70 per share and $5.67 billion in revenue, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
"CIBC produced a strong headline beat against expectations," said Barclays analyst John Aiken in a note.
"However, we anticipate that the market is likely to temper its enthusiasm to a certain degree as the better-than-expected results were led by exceptionally strong trading revenues and lower-than-forecast provisions," he said.
Trading revenue was up 18 per cent from a year earlier to $610 million, while credit loss provisions of $295 million were up $220 million from the same quarter last year but below what observers had expected.
The bank also reported that it had a capital ratio of 11.6 per cent in the quarter, despite the lawsuit settlement, which was also welcomed along with the results generally by analysts.
"The bottom line is that this is a constructive result that takes capital worries off the table and sets the group up well for next week," said Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
'Not every sale is a bargain': How to avoid common money mistakes
In light of new poll results that found Canadians are spending a lot of time worrying about money, one personal finance expert shares some simple tips to help Canadians avoid making some common, costly mistakes with their cash.
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.
Some of Canada's airports are increasing fees to passengers, here's why
Airports that lost millions of dollars during the pandemic are now trying to recoup some of the losses as travel picks up again. To do this, many are increasing the "user-pay" system that generates revenue from passengers, fuel and aircraft fees.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.