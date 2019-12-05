TORONTO -- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce says it had $1.19 billion of net profit in the fourth quarter, down six per cent from the comparable period of 2018, as adjusted earnings came in below analyst estimates.

Among other things, the quarter was negatively affected by a $135-million goodwill impairment charge related to the expected sale of CIBC's controlling interest in FirstCaribbean International Bank Ltd.

CIBC's net profit amounted to $2.58 per share while adjusted earnings were $2.84 per share.

In last year's fourth quarter, CIBC had $1.27 billion of net income, or $2.80 per share, and $3 per share of adjusted earnings.

Revenue for the three months ended Oct. 31 was $4.77 billion, up from $4.45 billion in last year's fourth quarter and above analyst estimates.

Analysts had estimated $3.06 per share of adjusted profit and $4.72 billion of revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.