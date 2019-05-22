CIBC reports Q2 profit up from a year ago, provisions for credit losses up
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019
TORONTO -- Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce has reported a second-quarter profit of $1.35 billion, up from $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year.
The increase came as a decline in profit at the Toronto-based lender's Canadian personal and small business banking business was offset by gains in other parts of the bank.
CIBC says its overall profit amounted to $2.95 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, up from $2.89 per diluted share a year ago.
Provision for credit losses was $255 million, up $43 million from the second quarter a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $2.97 per diluted share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.95 per diluted share.
Analysts had expected a profit of $2.99 per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
