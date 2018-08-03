

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is refunding 1.4 million customers for improperly charging credit card fees over 14 years.

The country's fifth-largest bank says some credit card accounts in Canada may have been incorrectly charged a fee for exceeding the credit limit between 2003 and 2017.

Higher insurance premiums were also charged on optional creditor insurance.

Refunds are being made with interest.

Average refunds of about $50 will be issued until October.

CIBC is notifying affected current and former clients directly.