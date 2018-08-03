CIBC refunding 1.4 million credit card customers for years of improper fees
A CIBC sign in Toronto's financial district on February 26, 2009. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 2:12PM EDT
TORONTO - The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is refunding 1.4 million customers for improperly charging credit card fees over 14 years.
The country's fifth-largest bank says some credit card accounts in Canada may have been incorrectly charged a fee for exceeding the credit limit between 2003 and 2017.
Higher insurance premiums were also charged on optional creditor insurance.
Refunds are being made with interest.
Average refunds of about $50 will be issued until October.
CIBC is notifying affected current and former clients directly.
