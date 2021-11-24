Chinese telecom firm seeks stay of federal divestment order security concerns

A worker wearing a mask waits for visitors to the China Mobile booth promoting 5G technologies during the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) A worker wearing a mask waits for visitors to the China Mobile booth promoting 5G technologies during the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

MORE Business News