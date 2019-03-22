Chinese importers have stopped buying Canadian canola seed: Industry group
People ride horses through a canola field near Cremona, Alta., on Tuesday, July 16, 2013. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 22, 2019 11:17AM EDT
WINNIPEG -- Chinese importers have stopped buying Canadian canola seed, according to an industry group.
Canola Council of Canada president Jim Everson says canola seed exporters are reporting that Chinese importers are unwilling to purchase Canadian canola seed at this time.
Earlier this month, Beijing suspended canola imports from Richardson International Ltd. for what one Chinese official alleged was the detection of hazardous organisms in the company's product.
Everson says Canadian canola seed exporters who normally ship to China have no alternative but to supply customers in other countries.
Companies that are members of the council include Viterra Inc., Louis Dreyfus Company, Cargill Ltd. and Parrish & Heimbecker Ltd.
China's decision to reject shipments of one of Canada's key exports comes with the two countries in a diplomatic dispute that erupted after the December arrest of Huawei senior executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver at the behest of the United States.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Chinese importers have stopped buying Canadian canola seed: Industry group
- Canada's inflation rate edges up in February
- Garuda Indonesia seeks to cancel order for 49 Boeing Max 8s
- Italian move to join China's Belt and Road coup for Beijing
- Canada's main stock index down sharply; loonie and crude futures lower