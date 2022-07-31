Chinese factory activity sinks, weighing on weak economy

After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?

Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?

Pascale Marchand is pictured at her Hamilton, Ont. home on Friday, July 22, 2022. Marchand, a former flight attendant and union official advocating for aviation workers' health and safety rights, is now running for a Hamilton city council seat in Ward 4. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Missed a mortgage payment? Here are next steps you should take

Amid a series of interest rate hikes recently implemented by the Bank of Canada, some homeowners may be concerned about keeping up with their mortgage payments. For those who are worried about being able to afford their home, experts say there are a number of tools available to help, including mortgage deferrals and debt restructuring.

How much money does it take to raise a child in Canada?

With inflation skyrocketing in Canada, many couples planning to have children may be wondering if they can still afford to. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares his advice on what to consider when determining whether or not you can afford to raise a child in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.