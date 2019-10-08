Chinese envoy going to U.S. on Thursday for trade talks
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, left, and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He arrive for a group photo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 3:44AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 8, 2019 4:19AM EDT
BEIJING -- China's chief trade envoy is going to Washington on Thursday for talks aimed at ending a tariff war.
Vice Premier Liu He will lead a delegation that includes China's commerce minister and central bank governor and industry, technology and agriculture regulators, the Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.
The two governments have made conciliatory gestures ahead of the talks including lifting or postponing punitive tariffs. But there has been no sign of progress toward settling their core disputes over Beijing's trade surplus and technology ambitions.
The two sides have raised import duties on billions of dollars of each other's goods, fueling fears their dispute might tip the global economy into recession.
