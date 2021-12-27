China will tighten rules on overseas IPOs, but won't ban them entirely

Traders work during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc on the New York Stock Exchange floor in New York on June 30. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters/CNN) Traders work during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc on the New York Stock Exchange floor in New York on June 30. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters/CNN)

MORE Business News