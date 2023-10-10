China touts its Belt and Road infrastructure lending as an alternative for international development
China is touting its 10-year-old Belt and Road Initiative as an alternative model for economic development, releasing a government report that praises the program while glossing over criticism that it has saddled poor countries with too much debt.
The program championed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping has financed construction of ports, power plants, railroads and other projects around the world.
"Over the past 10 years, the fruitful results of building the Belt and Road together and the growing circle of friends have fully proved that the Belt and Road does not engage in a closed and narrow circle, transcends the old mindset of geopolitical games and creates a new paradigm of international cooperation," Li Kexin, the Foreign Ministry's director for international economics affairs, told reporters in Beijing.
Since it was launched, the Belt and Road Initiative, or BRI, has backed projects carried out mostly by Chinese construction companies, financed by loans from Chinese development banks.
Its official goal is to boost trade and investment by improving China's transport links with the rest of the world. Analysts credit the program with directing needed funding to poor countries but say that came at a cost.
A study released Monday by Boston University's Global Development Policy Centre said the BRI had delivered more than US$330 billion in loans to developing country governments through 2021, lending more than the World Bank in some years.
"On some level, China has added a World Bank to the developing world, and that is no small feat and very appreciated by developing countries," said Kevin Gallagher, the centre’s director.
But the same study noted that many recipients of Chinese loans are now struggling with their overall debts. Also, Chinese-funded power plants are emitting about 245 million tons of carbon dioxide a year, adding to emissions of climate altering greenhouse gases.
The Chinese government report highlighted railway projects including a 590-kilometre (370-mile) route from Nairobi to the port of Mombasa in Kenya and the opening of a 1,035-kilometre (643-mile) railway in 2021 from the city of Kunming in southwestern China to the capital of Laos.
China filled a gap as the World Bank and other lenders pulled back from infrastructure projects because criticism of their impact on the environment and displaced local communities, Gallagher said.
But China in turn has come under similar criticism and is now shifting its initiative toward a new focus that includes smaller projects and renewable energy.
"We do not have these massive multimillion dollar infrastructure projects anymore, but rather smaller projects, the official term is `small and beautiful,' " said Christoph Nedopil, the director of the Asia Institute at Griffith University in Australia.
They include solar and wind farms, factories to make electric vehicle parts and batteries and mines for lithium and other minerals needed for electric vehicles, Nedopil said.
China's development lending has slumped in recent years, in part because China has learned from the debt crises in multiple countries and also because it has less money to lend as its own economy slows down.
Cong Liang, a senior official of China's main planning agency, said during the release of the BRI report that the country would adhere to "the principle of sustainable debt" and work with indebted countries toward "a sustainable and risk-controllable investment and financing system."
The Belt and Road Initiative is part of China's efforts to raise its international stature and push back against U.S. criticism of Communist Party rule and Beijing's human rights record.
China's leaders accuse the U.S. of trying to impose their principles on everyone else -- including China. They say their system offers a different approach that accepts other countries as they are.
In contrast, a delegation of U.S. senators in China this week said they stressed to Chinese officials that they would promote "freedom and democratic principles and vigorously defend our values."
The BRI report says the program transcends differences in ideologies and social systems, offering an alternative to the current path of globalization that Beijing says has just widened the gap between rich and poor countries.
"It is no longer acceptable that only a few countries dominate world economic development, control economic rules, and enjoy development fruits," the report said.
Next week, China is expected to host a forum showcasing the BRI program.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel
On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,600 lives, and is only expected to escalate.
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Hamas war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
BREAKING RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
Soldiers asking for donations to help with housing, food costs: memo to Gen. Eyre
The military's chaplain-general says many soldiers are struggling with the high cost of living and morale is the lowest it's been in recent memory.
BREAKING Vancouver man killed in Hamas attack on music festival in Israel
A Vancouver man who was missing in Israel was killed in an attack by Hamas on a music festival, the second confirmed Canadian casualty in a massacre that left hundreds dead.
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
BREAKING B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion
British Columbia is the first province to sign a tailored funding agreement with the federal government as part of the $196-billion health accord the prime minister offered provinces earlier this year.
What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day
Israel's military said Tuesday that it had regained effective control over its south and the border with the Gaza Strip four days after Hamas fighters stormed into the country and brought gun battles to its streets for the first time in decades.
Driver killed in B.C. crash became long-haul trucker due to Hollywood strike
Friends have identified the man killed in a fiery crash near Lytton, B.C., last week as a Teamster who worked in the province's TV and film industry before becoming a long-haul trucker during the Hollywood writers' strike.
Canada
-
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Hamas war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
-
Auto workers begin strike at GM plants in Canada, as talks continue
Auto workers walked off the job at three General Motors facilities in Canada early Tuesday after failing to reach agreement with the automaker.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
-
Driver killed in B.C. crash became long-haul trucker due to Hollywood strike
Friends have identified the man killed in a fiery crash near Lytton, B.C., last week as a Teamster who worked in the province's TV and film industry before becoming a long-haul trucker during the Hollywood writers' strike.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion
British Columbia is the first province to sign a tailored funding agreement with the federal government as part of the $196-billion health accord the prime minister offered provinces earlier this year.
-
Calls for more oversight: 'The only people who know what's going on in provincial jails are the inmates'
Unlike the federal corrections system, there is often no independent oversight of provincial jails in Canada.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel
On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,600 lives, and is only expected to escalate.
-
What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day
Israel's military said Tuesday that it had regained effective control over its south and the border with the Gaza Strip four days after Hamas fighters stormed into the country and brought gun battles to its streets for the first time in decades.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Officer says death toll from Hamas attack over 1,000. It's the deadliest attack in Israeli history
An Israeli military official says the death toll from Hamas' surprise attack over the weekend has now risen above 1,000.
-
Donald Trump's civil fraud trial resumes with ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg on the witness stand
As Donald Trump's longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg helped spare his real estate empire from its last existential threat, staving off insolvency after casino bankruptcies and an airline failure in the 1990s.
-
Russia is defeated in its bid to regain a seat on the UN's top human rights body
Russia was defeated in its bid to regain a seat in the United Nations premiere human rights body by a significant majority in Tuesday's election in the General Assembly, which voted last year to suspend Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.
-
Finnish president says undersea gas and telecom cables damaged by 'external activity'
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto says damage to an undersea gas pipeline and telecommunications cable connecting Finland and Estonia appears to have been caused by "external activity."
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion
British Columbia is the first province to sign a tailored funding agreement with the federal government as part of the $196-billion health accord the prime minister offered provinces earlier this year.
-
'They're not freedom fighters': Trudeau, Poilievre speak at Jewish community centre after Hamas attack
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators spilled onto streets in several Canadian cities on Thanksgiving Day while the prime minister and Opposition leader spoke at a vigil at a Jewish community centre, following a weekend of deadly fighting in the Middle East.
-
'It will get worse before it gets better': Joly on Israel conflict; says 3 Canadians reported missing
The escalating conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip will definitely worsen before we see any improvement, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday.
Health
-
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion
British Columbia is the first province to sign a tailored funding agreement with the federal government as part of the $196-billion health accord the prime minister offered provinces earlier this year.
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
Sci-Tech
-
Ancient tree showed remnants of the largest-ever solar storm: researchers
An ancient tree held evidence of the largest solar storm in Earth's history, a process researchers say can be used to identify the risks in the future.
-
Seals, seabirds and scientists: Why this remote island is a radio astronomer's paradise
Somewhere between the balmy shores of South Africa and frigid coast of Antarctica, there lies Marion Island. Considered one of the world's remotest regions, it's home to nothing but seals, birds and, naturally, the occasional scientist.
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.
Entertainment
-
Rena Sofer returns to 'General Hospital' as fan favourite Lois after more than 25 years
It's been nearly 30 years but Rena Sofer still remembers her line from a classic scene on ABC's "General Hospital" in 1994 when her character jumped out of a cake to surprise her husband and his other wife.
-
Brooke Burke reflects on her connection with Derek Hough during their time on 'DWTS'
Brooke Burke and Derek Hough seemed to have chemistry during their time competing together on 'Dancing With the Stars' and now we know why.
-
Hollywood writers vote to approve contract deal that ended strike as actors negotiate
Hollywood writers have voted almost unanimously to approve the contract agreement reached by their union leaders that ended a strike after nearly five months, while actors remain in negotiations to find a way out of their own strike.