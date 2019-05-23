China seeks Asian neighbours' support in trade fight with U.S.
Chinese President Xi Jinping claps while delivering his speech for the opening ceremony of the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) on Friday, April 26, 2019, in Beijing. (How Hwee Young/Pool Photo via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 4:27AM EDT
BEIJING -- China is seeking support from some of its Asian neighbours and Russia in its escalating tariff fight with the U.S.
Speaking Wednesday at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Kyrgyzstan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said representatives of the eight-nation grouping had expressed "broad support" for China's position.
Wang reiterated China's stance that it would never accept unequal trading arrangements. He said Beijing will match "extreme pressure" from the U.S. with its own measures.
Beijing has already responded to Trump's tariff hikes on $250 billion of Chinese imports by slapping penalties on $110 billion of American goods. Based on last year's trade, that leaves about $45 billion in imports from the U.S.
That includes semiconductors and other critical inputs needed by fledgling Chinese tech industries.
