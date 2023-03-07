China's trade contracts as Western demand weakens
China's trade contracted again in January and February as U.S. and European demand weakened in the face of interest rate hikes, adding to pressure on official efforts to revive economic growth following the end of anti-virus controls.
Exports sank 6.8% from a year earlier to US$506.3 billion, an improvement over December's 10.1% decline, customs data showed Tuesday. Imports fell 10.2% to $389.4 billion, deepening December's 7.3% contraction.
China's global trade surplus for the two months edged up 0.8% over a year earlier to $116.9 billion.
Forecasters expected trade to weaken as the likelihood of a recession in Western economies increased following rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank to cool economic activity and record-setting inflation.
"We don't expect exports to rebound," Iris Pang of ING said in a report.
That adds to complications for President Xi Jinping's government, which is trying to revive economic growth that sank last year to 3%, the second-weakest rate since the 1970s. Beijing on Sunday set this year's growth target at "around 5%" while the ruling Communist Party tries to encourage consumer demand to reduce reliance on exports and investment.
A revival in Chinese demand would be a boost to global suppliers at a time when U.S., European and Japanese sales are weakening. China is the biggest export customer for its Asian neighbors and a key consumer market.
Retail sales and other activity have started to improve after anti-virus restrictions that kept millions of people at home and temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers were lifted in December.
The economy also is under pressure from tighter controls on debt, which triggered a slump in China's vast real estate industry and the economy in mid-2021.
The government has announced no plans to stimulate the economy with higher spending on building roads and other public works, which would boost demand for imported construction materials and equipment.
"Imports may take some time to recover," Pang said.
China reports January and February trade data together to screen out the effect of the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins at different times each year during those two months. Factories shut down for up to two weeks.
Exports to the United States tumbled 21.8% from a year earlier to $71.6 billion following repeated rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to cool economic activity and surging inflation. Imports of American goods fell 5% to $30.3 billion.
The politically sensitive trade surplus with the United States narrowed by 30.9% to $41.3 billion.
Imports from Russia, mostly oil and gas, surged 31.3% over a year ago to $18.6 billion. Exports to Russia rose 19.8% to $15 billion.
China, the biggest global energy consumer, has stepped up purchases from Russia to take advantage of price discounts after Washington, Europe and Japan cut imports to punish President Vladimir Putin's government for its attack on Ukraine.
China can buy Russian oil and gas without triggering Western sanctions, but Biden has warned Beijing against helping Moscow's military. China bought about 20% of Russia's crude exports in 2021 and increased that last year.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.
'Not every sale is a bargain': How to avoid common money mistakes
In light of new poll results that found Canadians are spending a lot of time worrying about money, one personal finance expert shares some simple tips to help Canadians avoid making some common, costly mistakes with their cash.
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.